Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 77.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 666.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $409,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average of $101.52. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $120.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.61 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

