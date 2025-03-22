Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,506 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $25.13 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

