Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $120.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.12 and a 52 week high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

