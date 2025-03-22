Farther Finance Advisors LLC Invests $81,000 in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSMB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,309,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,027,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 103,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.94. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

