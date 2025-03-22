Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 70.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IHAK opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.59 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.56. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $53.01.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

