Farther Finance Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWX stock opened at $58.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

