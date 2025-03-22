Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 334 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 221.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7,275.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $236.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.82.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,026.50. The trade was a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $99,395.67. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,187.76. This trade represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,530. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $164.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.32. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $257.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 95.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

