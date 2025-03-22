Farther Finance Advisors LLC Purchases 464 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 89.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 66,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 31,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. UBS Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $40.83 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $84.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.7491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

