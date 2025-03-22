Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 29,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,846,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,097,000 after buying an additional 187,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 69,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $51.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

