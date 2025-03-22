Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup by 328.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in AptarGroup by 310.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $145.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day moving average is $158.72. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.96 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.60.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

