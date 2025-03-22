Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vontier by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vontier by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vontier by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

