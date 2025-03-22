Farther Finance Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,405 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock opened at $27.57 on Friday. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $28.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69.

Get ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B alerts:

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a $0.3901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.38.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Profile

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 North American energy infrastructure master limited partnerships. MLPB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.