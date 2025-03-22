Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 115 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:BFAM opened at $124.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 1.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.59 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,755.81. This trade represents a 2.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

