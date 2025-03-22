Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,719 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,967,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,511,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 797,453 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 291,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 37.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.05.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.54%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

