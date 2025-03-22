Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 248 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $115.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.00 and its 200-day moving average is $144.57. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $109.92 and a one year high of $176.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

