Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 319 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.44.

In other news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 6,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.79, for a total value of $970,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,886,273.91. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $154.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.95. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

