Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 37 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in CSW Industrials by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CSW Industrials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in CSW Industrials by 2.3% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in CSW Industrials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Don Sullivan sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $649,090.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,260,058.36. This represents a 8.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total transaction of $321,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,340.08. The trade was a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,831 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.00.

CSW Industrials Trading Up 0.0 %

CSW Industrials stock opened at $292.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.96 and a 200-day moving average of $358.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.83 and a 1-year high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

