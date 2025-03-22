Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 5,074 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

FLJP stock opened at $30.48 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $31.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

