Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 518 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,937,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,788,000 after purchasing an additional 306,562 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

Hologic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $61.47 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.34 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

