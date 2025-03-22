Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 6,346 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) by 75.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $726.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.85. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $54.35.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.