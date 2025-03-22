First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Position Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,207 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of First Community Bankshares worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Barclays PLC grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 67.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCBC opened at $38.22 on Friday. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.53.

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 27.81%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

