First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMHI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,256,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 186.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 172,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 112,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 209.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 71,872 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,390,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 32,213 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.73. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.33 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

