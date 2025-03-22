Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Guggenheim raised their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Five Below from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.16.

Shares of FIVE opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52. Five Below has a 52 week low of $64.87 and a 52 week high of $185.48.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

