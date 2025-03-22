FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Stock Position Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,495 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth about $382,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 104.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares during the period.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:QJUN opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $29.23. The company has a market cap of $478.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.71.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile
The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
