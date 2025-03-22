FY2025 EPS Estimates for TSE:NEO Reduced by Stifel Canada

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report released on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Neo Performance Materials’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TSE NEO opened at C$9.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.14. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of C$5.67 and a one year high of C$9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of C$275.40 million, a PE ratio of -123.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

