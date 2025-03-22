FY2028 EPS Estimates for High Tide Lowered by Analyst

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2028 EPS estimates for High Tide in a report issued on Tuesday, March 18th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2029 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

High Tide Trading Up 1,900.0 %

Shares of CVE HIT opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. High Tide has a 52-week low of C$0.01 and a 52-week high of C$0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

