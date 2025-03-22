GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.85 and traded as low as $7.61. GeoPark shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 571,207 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

GeoPark Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $395.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GeoPark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently 32.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeoPark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter valued at $2,834,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at $1,669,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 77.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 159,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,176,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after buying an additional 156,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of GeoPark by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 120,518 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013.

Featured Stories

