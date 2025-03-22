George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.09 and traded as high as $162.25. George Weston shares last traded at $162.25, with a volume of 2,024 shares changing hands.
Separately, Scotiabank lowered shares of George Weston from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.
