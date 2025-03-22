Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSEW. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 991,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,784,000 after acquiring an additional 410,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,141,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,444,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,195,000.

Shares of BATS GSEW opened at $76.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.07. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.64.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

