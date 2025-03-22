Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd boosted its stake in Halliburton by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 71,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 23,340 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,257,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $61,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,567 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in Halliburton by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 43,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 81,335 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This represents a 26.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,689,712.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 1.0 %

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

HAL stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.05. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of Halliburton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

