Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HWKN. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 8,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Hawkins by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Hawkins Stock Performance

HWKN opened at $105.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.07. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.98 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

About Hawkins

(Free Report)

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.