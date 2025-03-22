HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 91.80% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liquidia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

Get Liquidia alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LQDA

Liquidia Price Performance

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.07. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Liquidia will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Liquidia news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,483,259. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 22,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $263,200.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,005,905.06. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,245 shares of company stock valued at $843,326 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 54.7% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.