HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 62,136 JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPI stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $48.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (JCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to protect total return by holding a broad portfolio of US investment-grade bonds that is equivalent to those of inflation-protected securities. The actively managed fund makes use of swaps to hedge inflation risk.

