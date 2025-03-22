HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MARA were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MARA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MARA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in MARA by 124.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of MARA by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MARA Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $12.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $30.28.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on MARA in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MARA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

MARA Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

