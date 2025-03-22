HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,555 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,364,000 after purchasing an additional 464,165 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,136,000 after purchasing an additional 161,154 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,214,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 505,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 131,938 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PVAL stock opened at $38.01 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.14 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

