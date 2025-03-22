HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $168,000. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Price Performance

KCE stock opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.24. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $103.87 and a 12 month high of $149.66.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

