HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 71,101 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 112.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 134,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,101 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,197,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,737,000 after acquiring an additional 109,531,487 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2,032.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,049,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,697,000 after buying an additional 1,953,258 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,307,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,342,000 after buying an additional 1,738,457 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,591,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,951,000 after buying an additional 1,330,912 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,016,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after buying an additional 1,148,251 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

