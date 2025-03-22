HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,587 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KJAN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at about $318,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

KJAN stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $334.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $39.70.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

