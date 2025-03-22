HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,938 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,407 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 3.1% during the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 17,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Stock Up 1.5 %

Infosys stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

