HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYAN. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 61.8% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 43.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after acquiring an additional 286,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 32.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 335,180 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryan Specialty news, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 29,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $1,917,057.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,309.54. The trade was a 39.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,360 shares of company stock worth $16,006,428. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 103.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.48 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

