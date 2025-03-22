HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,857.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,835.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,984.50. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,105.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

