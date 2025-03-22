HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,878 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 175,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,259,509.10. This trade represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEY

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.78, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -273.33%.

KeyCorp Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.