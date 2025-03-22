HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,078,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,716,000 after buying an additional 87,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $65.94 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCEP
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.