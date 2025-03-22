HighTower Advisors LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QEFA. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 524,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,222,000 after buying an additional 50,340 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 445,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,052,000 after buying an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,092,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 203,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 31,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 157,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QEFA opened at $80.44 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.88. The company has a market capitalization of $888.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.79.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

