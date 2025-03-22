HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August (BATS:KAUG – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,846 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:KAUG opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF August Company Profile

The Innovator US Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – August (KAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period.

