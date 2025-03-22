HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,260,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 470,490.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 51,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 51,754 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 114,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2,297.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 35,193 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VIOO stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.55. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $93.54 and a 1-year high of $119.04.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
