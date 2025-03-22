HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,783 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of OneSpaWorld worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSW. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.98 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

See Also

