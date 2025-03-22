HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 13,911 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $3,674,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,102,125.24. This trade represents a 31.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

