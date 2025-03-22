HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 1,866 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 40,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $3,817,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 311,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,268,000 after buying an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICI Properties

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.