HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 2,528 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of VAW stock opened at $189.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $215.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

